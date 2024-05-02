Vorteilswelt
Failed tradition

Steyr maypole completely destroyed in theft

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 09:49

There was great excitement in the Upper Austrian town of Steyr on Thursday night. During a failed maypole theft, the tree crashed to the ground and broke into several pieces. The mayor is accordingly annoyed after the failed operation and is hoping that the destroyers will donate the tree.

comment0 Kommentare

An attempt to steal the Steyr maypole on the town square ended in a fiasco on Thursday night. The tree crashed to the ground, breaking in several places. The police caught the suspected maypole thieves in the act. The municipal services of the city of Steyr had to be called out to remove the tree from the road and put up safety fencing to prevent an accident.

The maypole broke in several places. (Bild: Magistrat Steyr)
The maypole broke in several places.
(Bild: Magistrat Steyr)

Mayor expects replacement
"Completely destroying a maypole and incurring costs for the taxpayer in the process has nothing to do with a fun tradition," says Mayor Markus Vogl, expressing his disappointment. After all, the maypole has been completely destroyed and is no longer usable. "I expect the unsuccessful thieves to provide an adequate replacement and clear up the story."

