Airport has not lost any luggage since it was founded

"We just do our job"

However, the staff in Osaka don't find this worth mentioning. A press spokesperson modestly told the news channel CNN on Wednesday: "We don't feel that we've done anything special." Of course they are happy about the award. "But we are simply doing our daily work," the spokesperson continued. Indirectly, the airport management hinted that luggage could very well be lost. However, this would be the fault of the airlines involved or other airports from where the passengers were arriving or where they were flying to.