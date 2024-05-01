Mails to Kurz: Benko had bank auditors investigated

Benko's banks under scrutiny

The fact that the contractual extension of the joint activities of René Benko and Sebastian Kurz was negotiated at a time when the Signa card house was already in a precarious position is a source of controversy. Benko not only had an internal problem with liquidity; he also had an external issue with the European Central Bank (ECB) and the banking supervisory authority, which was scrutinizing the Signa risk at all significant credit institutions in Germany and Austria. Auditors had been at work for months, including from the Austrian National Bank.