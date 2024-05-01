Vorteilswelt
Mails to Kurz: Benko had bank auditors investigated

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 15:55

The ties between René Benko and Sebastian Kurz are likely to be even closer than previously known. In the summer of 2023, the former chancellor not only secured 100 million euros in financing for the Signa boss, but also negotiated an extension of an agreement that had been in place since 2022.

It involved an agreement amounting to 150,000 euros per month, which was to flow to the short company SK Management via a Swiss Signa company from July 2023 "as a lump sum" and to support investors, according to research by "Krone" and "News". The draft contract was drawn up by Kurz's former head of cabinet Bernhard Bonelli, who has been sitting in a Vienna Ringstrasse office with the former turquoise front man since his departure from politics.

Worked for Benko from 2022: Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz
Worked for Benko from 2022: Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

As reported, Kurz was to invoice the Signa Group around 2.4 million euros in September 2023 for the activities until the end of June 2023. However, the former chancellor only received 750,000 euros due to the bankruptcy domino in the Benko conglomerate that began in the fall. A Kurz spokesperson has now commented on the 150,000 euro paper: "This cooperation did not take place. No invoices have been issued and no payments have been made."

Excerpt from the draft contract between Sebastian Kurz and a Swiss Signa company (end of July 2023)
Excerpt from the draft contract between Sebastian Kurz and a Swiss Signa company (end of July 2023)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/zVg.)

Benko's banks under scrutiny
The fact that the contractual extension of the joint activities of René Benko and Sebastian Kurz was negotiated at a time when the Signa card house was already in a precarious position is a source of controversy. Benko not only had an internal problem with liquidity; he also had an external issue with the European Central Bank (ECB) and the banking supervisory authority, which was scrutinizing the Signa risk at all significant credit institutions in Germany and Austria. Auditors had been at work for months, including from the Austrian National Bank.

And what does the financial juggler do when he senses that the banks' nerves are beginning to fray? He had the names of key bank auditors investigated, as evidenced by available documents. What's more, Benko should also involve Kurz.

The CVs of the strict auditors
On Sunday, July 23, 2023, 1.31 p.m., Benko receives the CVs of two leading auditors from his personal assistant, which were reportedly researched by a large consultancy firm. One auditor works for the ECB, the other for the Austrian National Bank.

Benko obtained the CVs of the bank auditors.
Benko obtained the CVs of the bank auditors.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/zVg.)

Just three minutes later, at 1.34 p.m., Benko forwards the careers of B.S. and Z.D. (names known to the editors, note) to Sebastian Kurz.

At 1.38 pm, Kurz replies to Benko:

"Thank you!"

Two days later, Benko goes one step further: late in the evening, the Signa head also forwards the internal organizational structure of the responsible supervisory authority to Kurz.

This internal organizational structure was also sent to Sebastian Kurz.
This internal organizational structure was also sent to Sebastian Kurz.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/zVg.)

Two former chancellors, one target
Why did Benko send the data of two bank auditors, who are apparently a thorn in Signa's side, to the former chancellor? Did Benko want to persuade the well-connected former politician Kurz to intervene?

A spokesperson for Sebastian Kurz said: "There were no activities."

In any case, Sebastian Kurz was not the only ex-politician that Benko wanted to get involved in the controversial banking issue. Millionaire advisor Alfred Gusenbauer was also to be involved in the sensitive matter.

Rainer Fleckl
Rainer Fleckl
