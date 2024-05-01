Signa card house
Mails to Kurz: Benko had bank auditors investigated
The ties between René Benko and Sebastian Kurz are likely to be even closer than previously known. In the summer of 2023, the former chancellor not only secured 100 million euros in financing for the Signa boss, but also negotiated an extension of an agreement that had been in place since 2022.
It involved an agreement amounting to 150,000 euros per month, which was to flow to the short company SK Management via a Swiss Signa company from July 2023 "as a lump sum" and to support investors, according to research by "Krone" and "News". The draft contract was drawn up by Kurz's former head of cabinet Bernhard Bonelli, who has been sitting in a Vienna Ringstrasse office with the former turquoise front man since his departure from politics.
As reported, Kurz was to invoice the Signa Group around 2.4 million euros in September 2023 for the activities until the end of June 2023. However, the former chancellor only received 750,000 euros due to the bankruptcy domino in the Benko conglomerate that began in the fall. A Kurz spokesperson has now commented on the 150,000 euro paper: "This cooperation did not take place. No invoices have been issued and no payments have been made."
Benko's banks under scrutiny
The fact that the contractual extension of the joint activities of René Benko and Sebastian Kurz was negotiated at a time when the Signa card house was already in a precarious position is a source of controversy. Benko not only had an internal problem with liquidity; he also had an external issue with the European Central Bank (ECB) and the banking supervisory authority, which was scrutinizing the Signa risk at all significant credit institutions in Germany and Austria. Auditors had been at work for months, including from the Austrian National Bank.
And what does the financial juggler do when he senses that the banks' nerves are beginning to fray? He had the names of key bank auditors investigated, as evidenced by available documents. What's more, Benko should also involve Kurz.
The CVs of the strict auditors
On Sunday, July 23, 2023, 1.31 p.m., Benko receives the CVs of two leading auditors from his personal assistant, which were reportedly researched by a large consultancy firm. One auditor works for the ECB, the other for the Austrian National Bank.
Just three minutes later, at 1.34 p.m., Benko forwards the careers of B.S. and Z.D. (names known to the editors, note) to Sebastian Kurz.
At 1.38 pm, Kurz replies to Benko:
"Thank you!"
Two days later, Benko goes one step further: late in the evening, the Signa head also forwards the internal organizational structure of the responsible supervisory authority to Kurz.
Two former chancellors, one target
Why did Benko send the data of two bank auditors, who are apparently a thorn in Signa's side, to the former chancellor? Did Benko want to persuade the well-connected former politician Kurz to intervene?
A spokesperson for Sebastian Kurz said: "There were no activities."
In any case, Sebastian Kurz was not the only ex-politician that Benko wanted to get involved in the controversial banking issue. Millionaire advisor Alfred Gusenbauer was also to be involved in the sensitive matter.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.