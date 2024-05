EU: Free trade agreement with New Zealand in force

Exemption for agriculture

EU exports to the country in the Southwest Pacific are expected to increase by up to 4.5 billion euros annually. In order to take into account the interests of European agriculture, some dairy products, beef and sheep meat, ethanol and sweetcorn, among others, have been exempted from trade liberalization. Instead, according to the Commission, only limited quantities of duty-free imports or imports with a lower duty rate from New Zealand are permitted through so-called tariff quotas.