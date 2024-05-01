“Baby gang” robbed hundreds of cabs

A 14-year-old gave a wild chase

According to Martin Benzca from the LKA, members of the gang were caught red-handed seven times. Seven youngsters were caught in burglaries on March 27, for example, and six - one 14-year-old (!) was at the wheel - were involved in a chase with the police at 180 kilometers per hour south of Vienna just last week. The criminal energy knew no bounds. One 13-year-old stabbed another in the thigh several times at Reumannplatz. And firecrackers were bought in the Czech Republic and thrown at cars on the A23 from a bridge.