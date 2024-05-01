Divided Schubertiade

The second concert of the day was the recital debut of David Steffens, who has repeatedly performed in ensembles here. With his powerful bass, the forty-year-old Bavarian is certainly in the right place on the opera stage and can be heard this year on the lake stage in Bregenz. But lieder singing is something else. For an agonizingly long time, and indeed throughout the first part with songs by Schubert, his voice sounded far too loud, with little focus and repeatedly unsteady intonation.