Ludwig clarifies:
Vienna wants to reduce asylum quota
On Labor Day tomorrow, Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig will make it clear that the city cannot permanently exceed the federal government's asylum quota. The "Krone" took a look at his speech in advance.
The SPÖ's traditional May Day march has always been a demonstration of power. When Michael Ludwig, mayor and SPÖ provincial party chairman, is the first speaker at the closing rally on Rathausplatz at 10.15 a.m. on Wednesday, he will once again call for the Vienna model to be applied throughout Austria.
- The energy and housing bonus and the new rent and housing subsidy are actively combating inflation. As is well known, municipal building rents have been frozen for the next two years. And Ludwig is taking small jabs at the federal government. His tenor: Vienna is implementing while others are procrastinating.
- Family reunification is the burning issue these days. The city has passed a motion for a resolution. It calls on the federal government to introduce a residency requirement for recognized refugees. The challenges can no longer be met alone. Vienna is looking after far more refugees than it should. The other federal states are in default. "We have helped all ÖVP interior ministers when they have repeatedly turned to us for help. But in the long term, Vienna cannot exceed the quota," the head of the city will emphasize in his speech.
- Now it's time for the others to step up to the plate and fulfill their obligations. In other words: Vienna's asylum quota should fall. How exactly? Ludwig leaves this open when asked by "Krone".
- Unsurprisingly, the mayor rejects a standard working time of 41 hours without wage compensation. A reduction in working hours, as envisaged by federal party leader Babler, is not mentioned either.
- Ludwig gives a price guarantee for 2025 for the annual ticket of the Wiener Linien for 365 euros.
