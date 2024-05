20 years with the EU: no central celebration in Hungary

In the current EU election campaign, the right-wing nationalist head of government Viktor Orbán is once again focusing on resentment against "Brussels". According to Orbán, the leadership of the Union "does not deserve another chance". He called for a "change of power" in Brussels, which "must be occupied" in order to bring about change. This primarily concerns billions in EU funding for Hungary, which is being withheld due to a lack of rule of law and corruption.