U-turn!
But public viewing for the European Football Championships in Mozart’s city
For a long time, it looked as if Salzburg would be the only provincial capital without a public viewing event for the 2024 European Football Championships in Germany. Mayor Harald Preuner had clearly spoken out against it. On Tuesday, however, there was a U-turn. Fans can hope again.
The disappointment was great. Only recently, Mayor Harald Preuner had spoken out clearly against public viewing in the city of Salzburg on the occasion of the European Football Championships in Germany. The Sternenkino cinema on Kapitelplatz had offered to show the matches of the major event in the neighboring country. However, the government under the outgoing ÖVP politician refused.
Costs of 50,000 euros would have been incurred by the city. "It can't go so far that every public viewing is sponsored by private companies with taxpayers' money," Preuner was quoted as saying in a report by ORF. In addition, according to Preuner, bad experiences were made at Residenzplatz during the 2008 European Championships. Until recently, Salzburg was the only (!) provincial capital in Austria that did not organize a fan zone.
"Checking options"
Before the good news for fans of the round leather arrived on Tuesday morning, there was a U-turn! The designated city government under soon-to-be mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) spoke out clearly in favor of a public broadcast of the Austrian national team's matches in the city. "We want to examine various options for a creative solution by the beginning of next week to see whether a small but high-quality fan zone would be possible."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.