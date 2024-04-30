But public viewing for the European Football Championships in Mozart’s city

Costs of 50,000 euros would have been incurred by the city. "It can't go so far that every public viewing is sponsored by private companies with taxpayers' money," Preuner was quoted as saying in a report by ORF. In addition, according to Preuner, bad experiences were made at Residenzplatz during the 2008 European Championships. Until recently, Salzburg was the only (!) provincial capital in Austria that did not organize a fan zone.