A music festival for the eternally young artistic director

Let's call a spade a spade: The fact that Deutschlandsberg has its place on the musical map is solely down to the tireless efforts of Barbara Faulend-Klauser. In 1971, the trained pianist took over the management of the music school, and the following year she founded the Deutschlandsberg Cultural Circle. She brought not only her good friend Elisabeth Leonskaja to give fantastic piano concerts, but also greats such as Svyatoslav Richter, Paul Badura-Skoda, Leonid Brumberg and Oleg Maisenberg.