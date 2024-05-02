Jan Delay: 25 years solo in the service of music

Are there any songs from your past that make you wonder what the hell got into you?

There are definitely a lot of songs, or rather verses and choruses, that I'm ashamed of today. When it comes to the beats, I'm actually pretty happy with my output. But we're talking more about Beginner and Eißfeldt stuff, which is much older. I think almost everything that happened before "Bambule" was really bad rap-wise and I'm totally ashamed of it. I still think the beats are part of it today. I did that well when I was 15 or 16, even if the quality was of course different. But it was still something special back then. It was only when I started to become cooler, to take out energy, to take a deep breath, to create double rhymes and to think about flows that things started to go uphill. That was around 1997 and from then on it was fun.