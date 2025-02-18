European Table Tennis Championships in Linz
“Almost no player who doesn’t like Asian food”
There are still around six months to go until the European Table Tennis Championships in Linz on October 15. The ÖTTV Sports Director has a lot to do as organizer, even in a rather unusual role. One important point was settled yesterday. With Akakiko, a partner for catering was found that could not be more suitable.
After all, table tennis is firmly in Asian hands. "Because our sport is very Asian and the majority of tournaments take place in the Far East, Japanese or Chinese food is also commonplace," grinned Fegerl on the sidelines of the meeting at which ÖTTV President Wolfgang Gotschke and Akakiko Managing Director Mija Chon signed the contract. "I don't know any table tennis player who doesn't like Asian food."
However, he is disappointed that no team managed to qualify for the Olympics this year for the first time, neither the men's nor the women's team, which had actually been expected to do so. "It was also disappointing that the mixed team didn't get the ticket." Of course, Sofia Polcanova will be in the singles in Paris, as will Daniel Habesohn and Andreas Levenko "70 - 80 percent".
Fegerl also has high hopes for his long-time mixed partner Polcanova at the Olympic Games. "If she doesn't get drawn into a draw with a Chinese player, she could even reach the semi-finals. Because she has really established herself among the elite." But she is still a long way off the Chinese.
On the other hand, expectations for the home European Championships in Linz are even higher. "Sonja" will even be competing as the two-time defending champion. In Munich 2022, she triumphed in both the singles and doubles with Romanian Bernadette Szöcs. And because she also won bronze in the mixed with Robert Gardos and he won silver in the doubles with Daniel Habesohn, Austria even won the national ranking in 2022. "So we have a lot to defend," says Fegerl.
