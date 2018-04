Drei Mädels schließen den „Sex Pakt“

(L to R) Mitchell (JOHN CENA), Kayla (GERALDINE VISWANATHAN) and Connor (MILES ROBBINS) in „Blockers,“ the directorial debut of Kay Cannon (writer of the „Pitch Perfect“ series). When three parents discover their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom, they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal.

Bild: Universal Pictures