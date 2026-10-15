Starting in March 2027
Main Station to Get Alcohol Ban and Cameras
Security around Linz Central Station has been a topic of discussion for months, and now action is finally set to follow the many words. The city government has put forward a comprehensive package of measures designed to bring about tangible changes. However, not everything will be implemented immediately. And there is also a need for action outside the station.
The four working groups established as part of the Linz Security Summit have presented their findings to date to the Linz city government. Over the past few months, experts from the police, social services, healthcare, victim support organizations, public transportation agencies, and city administration have been addressing the issues of psychosocial care and crisis intervention, substance abuse and drug-related crime, safety in public spaces, and safety for women.
A Foundation for Further Implementation
The interim report outlines initial concrete courses of action. It makes clear that safety in urban areas requires the interplay of police presence, social work, prevention, structural measures, and better coordination of existing services. The proposals now form the basis for further coordination and implementation.
“Not a Single, Simple Solution”
SP Mayor Dietmar Prammer emphasizes: “For us, the security summit was not a one-time event, but the start of a collaborative process. The past few months have shown that for many issues, there is no single, simple solution. We must consider security, social work, health, and prevention as an integrated whole. The interim report provides concrete approaches for this, which we now intend to further develop and, where it falls within our jurisdiction, implement swiftly. It is crucial that in the future we work not alongside one another, but even more closely together. To achieve this, we need clear points of contact, regular communication, and the ability to respond quickly to new developments.”
Long-Term Collaboration
A key outcome is therefore the proposal to establish this collaboration on a permanent basis. Plans include regular operational security roundtables involving, among others, the police, Linz Linien, ÖBB, social service organizations, victim support agencies, security services, and relevant municipal departments. In addition, there will be strategic dialogue at the leadership level.
Main Station: Combining Surveillance, Social Work, and Design
A key focus was on theMainStation, the station forecourt, and the station parking lot. Recommendations include video surveillance of the forecourt and station parking lot, as well as improved lighting. The police consider video surveillance there to be appropriate. The city is therefore preparing, in close coordination with the police and ÖBB, to install video surveillance infrastructure and will allocate the necessary funds for this in the upcoming budget. The surveillance will then be carried out by the police—as is already the case in the Old Town, for example.
Alcohol Ban Effective March 1, 2027
An alcohol ban for the station building, forecourt, and station parking lot was also discussed at length. This ban is to be accompanied by social work support measures and is expected to take effect on March 1, 2027, in ongoing coordination with ÖBB, to allow time to prepare the necessary comprehensive support measures. Possible measures mentioned include a day center within walking distance, as well as expanded street outreach services and a “park patrol system.” ÖBB is responsible for implementing and enforcing the alcohol ban inside the station building; for the area in front of and around the main station, the district administrative authority will prepare a local police ordinance for adoption by the municipal council. Compliance with the alcohol ban will be monitored by security personnel.
Video surveillance is also being implemented
FP City Councilor for Public Safety Michael Raml: “The city is making an important contribution with a comprehensive safety package: an alcohol ban will be enforced in front of the station, and video surveillance will be installed. In addition, mobile security barriers have already been purchased, and lighting has been expanded. To further address the issue of substance abuse, the city will approach the state of Upper Austria and propose a joint substance abuse and prevention strategy. The federal government should also do its part by providing our city with more police officers who can ensure a visible presence at hotspots and conduct consistent checks.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.