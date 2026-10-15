Main Station to Get Alcohol Ban and Cameras

“Not a Single, Simple Solution”

SP Mayor Dietmar Prammer emphasizes: “For us, the security summit was not a one-time event, but the start of a collaborative process. The past few months have shown that for many issues, there is no single, simple solution. We must consider security, social work, health, and prevention as an integrated whole. The interim report provides concrete approaches for this, which we now intend to further develop and, where it falls within our jurisdiction, implement swiftly. It is crucial that in the future we work not alongside one another, but even more closely together. To achieve this, we need clear points of contact, regular communication, and the ability to respond quickly to new developments.”