LIVE: Tagger breaks serve—is there still a chance?

Lilli Tagger’s Grand Slam career got off to a most peculiar start. She stepped onto Court 9 right on time at 11 a.m. But there was no sign of her opponent. Somewhat bewildered, the East Tyrolean looked around; even the experienced umpire Allison Hughes seemed surprised. It was a rare scenario in tennis. It wasn’t until 11:06 a.m. that Wang Xinyu stepped onto the court with an apology on her lips. The delay could cost her a fine of up to $20,000, though disqualification would only be considered after a delay of at least 15 minutes.