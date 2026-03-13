“I’ve been working my butt off these past few years!”

Sasa Kalajdzic (LASK player – via Sky Sport Austria): “It was the game we expected—we knew it wouldn’t be easy. Hartberg is rightfully among the top 6. Nevertheless, we have to win the game. They’re well-organized and defend well. We didn’t play it out well in some situations. Maybe we were also missing a bit of the necessary luck.”

On Youba Diarra’s foul: “It looked worse than it was. It was less severe than it appears in the video. He stepped on me; it’s a clear red card, but I don’t think he did it on purpose. Thank God everything is okay.”

On a possible call-up to the Austrian national team: “I’ve worked my butt off these past few years. Normally, I’m part of the team. But I know I have to earn it. It would mean a lot to me. But it’s not my decision to make.”