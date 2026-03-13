Kalajdzic gets emotional
“I’ve been working my butt off these past few years!”
You can read what both teams had to say after the match between LASK and TSV Hartberg HERE!
Dietmar Kühbauer (LASK coach): “I knew exactly how the game would go. That there’s a team that looks to the defense for salvation. That shows up on the field exclusively on the defensive end. Unfortunately, we missed our chance to take the lead with the first opportunity, where Samuel (Adeniran) was a split-second too late. That would have been the game-changer. Then the game would have gone in a different direction. We were always on the ball in the first half, but we didn’t have the final touch. In the second half, we played well. Hartberg also had the necessary luck there. We then had the chances to win the game. I’m not disappointed because the boys showed that they wanted to win the game.”
Sasa Kalajdzic (LASK player – via Sky Sport Austria): “It was the game we expected—we knew it wouldn’t be easy. Hartberg is rightfully among the top 6. Nevertheless, we have to win the game. They’re well-organized and defend well. We didn’t play it out well in some situations. Maybe we were also missing a bit of the necessary luck.”
On Youba Diarra’s foul: “It looked worse than it was. It was less severe than it appears in the video. He stepped on me; it’s a clear red card, but I don’t think he did it on purpose. Thank God everything is okay.”
On a possible call-up to the Austrian national team: “I’ve worked my butt off these past few years. Normally, I’m part of the team. But I know I have to earn it. It would mean a lot to me. But it’s not my decision to make.”
Manfred Schmid (Hartberg coach): “In terms of the result, it’s great. The guys gave it their all on the field—tactically, in terms of fighting spirit, and in terms of running. We need to improve offensively. It was a good performance by my team. We lost the ball too carelessly. We’ve drawn three times against LASK this season—that’s commendable against a title favorite. The guys gave it their all. A point at LASK isn’t bad.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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