"Like a plastic doll"
Baby shaken: Long prison sentences for parents
The little girl is developing wonderfully, and no lasting damage can currently be detected. However, things could have turned out very differently after the father shook the two-month-old child violently. The 33-year-old has now been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder. The mother was sentenced to ten years for her contribution to the crime – she stood by and watched without intervening.
The little girl fell off the changing table – this is how a 33-year-old man justified his actions on the second day of his trial in Vienna. His little daughter was admitted to hospital at only two months old, had to undergo emergency surgery and fought for her life. The diagnosis: shaken baby syndrome.
Baby born into violent relationship
The baby was born on March 29, 2025, into a highly problematic relationship. The couple met when the German man, who had seven previous convictions, was in prison. Just a few weeks after his release, he was violent towards the 38-year-old woman – even when she became pregnant. "He has a very short fuse," the trained nurse explained on the first day of the trial.
Mother allegedly looked the other way
When the violence then turned against her newborn daughter, she did nothing, according to the prosecution. That is why she is also charged with contributing to attempted murder by omission. Doctors on the witness stand speak of multiple rib fractures of varying ages, brain and retinal hemorrhages, and life-threatening swelling of the brain. All of this made emergency surgery necessary.
He treated the child like a plastic doll.
Mutter der 38-jährigen Angeklagten
The mother of the 38-year-old defendant also takes the stand. Together with her husband, she has applied for custody of her little granddaughter, who is currently being placed in a foster family and is fortunately developing wonderfully. She also reports violence against her daughter by her partner. "He treated the child like a plastic doll," the witness describes.
Mother should have known better
At the end of the trial, the prosecutor argues: "Wouldn't even a layman assume that an infant could die from this?" She refers to the violent shaking of the little girl, which the father is accused of. And that it almost cost the baby her life. And to the mother, who, as a trained nurse, should have known better.
The jury agrees: in the evening, they sentence the mother to ten years in prison for contributing to attempted murder by omission. The father is sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder of his little daughter. The 33-year-old will also be placed in a forensic therapy center. A dissocial personality disorder with a high propensity for violence makes the heavily convicted man dangerous. The verdicts are not yet final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
