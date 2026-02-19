Glockner drama: guilty verdict after more than 13 hours

"She wanted me to go and get help."

It took an hour and a half just to get the rope out of a rock protrusion: standing still in the bitter cold, which took an immense amount of energy. At the end of her strength, the 33-year-old could only crawl forward. Then the decision: he wanted to cross the summit, hoping for help at the Adlersruhe. "I didn't think about the rescue blanket and her bivouac sack. It was a stressful and exceptional situation," he explains, explaining why the 33-year-old was left virtually unprotected and froze to death. And: "She wanted me to go and get help."