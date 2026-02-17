René Benko’s appeal against detention rejected by the Higher Regional Court

Appeal to the Supreme Court?

The real estate mogul, who has already been acquitted twice, will therefore remain in custody at the Ziegelstadel prison in Innsbruck. Benko has now been in pre-trial detention for more than a year. Wess criticizes the fact that in this specific case, there is still a "concrete risk of committing further crimes." "We will now calmly analyze the decision with our client and decide together with him whether to appeal to the Supreme Court on the basis of a constitutional complaint," said Wess, who has had some success in another case.