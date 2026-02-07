First guest patient from Lower Austria now suing Vienna

Surgery appointment one and a half years later – in Lower Austria

The Lower Austrian then had to take steps to get an appointment for surgery elsewhere. The plaintiff is now scheduled to undergo surgery on February 24, 2026 – more than a year and a half later than originally planned – at the University Hospital in Tulln, Lower Austria. A long period of suffering that could have legal consequences: as is clear from the lawsuit, which is available to the "Krone," according to the plaintiff, with reference to the Federal Law on Hospitals and Health Resorts, reordering based on place of residence is not provided for – and is therefore, at least according to some lawyers, clearly illegal. Incidentally, the current financial equalization system is valid until 2028 – then a new one will be negotiated and/or the system will be financed from a single source, depending on the success of the intended reform.