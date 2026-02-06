Bundesliga LIVE
LIVE: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Austria Vienna!
Round 18 in Austria's Bundesliga: FC Red Bull Salzburg welcomes FK Austria Vienna. We are reporting live (see below). The score is currently 0-2!
Here is the LIVE TICKER:
According to statistics, Red Bull Salzburg could not have a more favorable opponent to face at the start of the Bundesliga season. The Bulls welcome Austria Vienna, who have not won against the league leaders in 23 league games. If Salzburg continues its streak, it will equal Rapid's league record of 24 matches without defeat against Wacker Innsbruck from 1993 to 1999. Their last 18 home games against Austria have resulted in 15 wins and three draws.
Salzburg captain Mads Bidstrup does not want to be blinded by such statistics, however. "We may have won every game recently, but they were always close matches." Goalkeeper Alexander Schlager also warned: "Statistics aside, we always have to focus on the basics." Salzburg leads the table three points ahead of LASK. Sturm Graz, the champions of the past two years, are four points behind. "We want to make up for what we missed out on in the last two seasons," Schlager explained.
Salzburg already in competition mode
While Austria is playing its first competitive match of the year, Salzburg is already facing its fourth game due to its performances in the Europa League (3-1 against Basel, 2-3 at Aston Villa) and in the ÖFB Cup quarterfinals (1-0 at WAC). "The fact that we are already in competition mode is definitely good for us," said coach Thomas Letsch. The German was satisfied with the performances in the matches since the turn of the year. "They were three good games. Now we want to start the Bundesliga with a win."
Top striker Karim Konate, who was substituted in the cup due to a bruised hip, is back in full training and available for selection. Hungarian offensive player Damir Redzic, who was only signed on Tuesday, will also be in the squad, Letsch revealed. "He is a player who should help us now. His overall package is very good. His speed makes him a perfect fit for us and he is also dangerous in front of goal."
Austria on the hunt for a striker
Austria is still looking for a striker due to the long-term absences of Noah Botic and Manprit Sarkaria. "We'll see what else is possible. We're very late in the transfer window," said new sporting director Tomas Zorn. "I'd rather do nothing than bring in someone I'm not 100 percent convinced about or who won't help us immediately." Coach Stephan Helm took a similar view: "It's an issue. But we won't do anything that doesn't make sense."
With Marijan Österreicher and U17 vice world champion Vasilije Markovic, who signed a contract on Wednesday, young players are new to the professional squad. After a strong preseason, 18-year-old Philipp Maybach can once again speculate about a place in the starting lineup. "He's in the running," confirmed Helm, who has to replace the suspended Philipp Wiesinger in central defense.
Helm wants to "turn the tables"
"We have been able to make very good use of the last five weeks to improve and work on details," explained Helm. "We will try to take away some of Salzburg's strengths, but also play to our own strengths. With Salzburg, it's not a trick to figure out what they do. But what they do, they do at the highest level in Austria."
Helm did not want to overstate his team's long losing streak against the former serial champions. In recent matches, there was not much difference, but Salzburg always managed to turn the momentum in their favor. "We go into these games with the confidence that we know where we can start," Helm emphasized. Salzburg always pushes "extremely hard" in the first 20 to 25 minutes of a game. "We have to be fully focused during that phase. We are all eager for the game."
Austria's most recent victory against Salzburg came in the 2018 league finale (4-0), but they haven't won away since September 2014 (3-2). "I'll be honest: it was partly a mental thing," said Helm. "You have to break that barrier at some point to break through."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
