LIVE: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Austria Vienna!

Salzburg already in competition mode

While Austria is playing its first competitive match of the year, Salzburg is already facing its fourth game due to its performances in the Europa League (3-1 against Basel, 2-3 at Aston Villa) and in the ÖFB Cup quarterfinals (1-0 at WAC). "The fact that we are already in competition mode is definitely good for us," said coach Thomas Letsch. The German was satisfied with the performances in the matches since the turn of the year. "They were three good games. Now we want to start the Bundesliga with a win."