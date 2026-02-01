Seriously ill man waited six hours for transport

No water, food, or medication in the hospital?

Josef G.'s family was very concerned because of the long wait. His daughter makes serious accusations: her father was left unattended and alone. A "fellow patient who was sitting and waiting" then helped her father make a phone call. He couldn't do it himself because, after the very complex cervical vertebra surgery, he couldn't reach for or hold his cell phone with either of his arms at that time, says Susanne G. "I had already asked the nurse in charge at the hospital on the phone to go to him and help him call me. But she was busy preparing for the shift change and wasn't really motivated," the daughter complains. In the meantime, her sister had also called the emergency services twice, which was obviously just as unsuccessful.