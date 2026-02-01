Nordic combined
Stefan Rettenegger narrowly misses out on triple victory
Salzburg's Stefan Rettenegger narrowly missed out on victory in the Nordic Combined World Cup Triple. After leading solo for most of the 12.5 km cross-country race on Sunday, the 23-year-old was overtaken by Norway's Jens Luraas Oftebro in the final meters.
World Cup leader Johannes Lamparter finished fifth in the last race before the Olympic Games, behind Germany's triple title defender Vinzenz Geiger and Einar Luraas Oftebro.
Rettenegger, who was clearly in the lead after the ski jumping, successfully defended his top position on the cross-country course for a long time against a group of five pursuers. In the final lap, however, Oftebro set off alone at high speed in pursuit of the Salzburg native, whom he caught up with and overtook on the final climb. At the finish line, the Norwegian was 3.7 seconds ahead.
"It's very disappointing and it hurts like hell. Winning the triple is a lifelong dream of mine. I believed for a long time that today could be the day, but unfortunately it didn't work out," said Rettenegger, who still has to wait for his first victory after his 14th World Cup podium finish. However, he can take his intermediate lead after 10 km as a positive aspect into the Winter Olympics.
Not a good day for Lamparter
Lamparter lost touch with Oftebro and Geiger in the penultimate lap. "It was a difficult day, some things didn't quite come together. But those were all my own mistakes. It's bitter, of course, but life goes on," said the 2023 triple winner, who ultimately finished more than 40 seconds behind. Lamparter felt a lot of sympathy for Rettenegger. "He's doing such a good job now, and then it doesn't work out again, which is a shame. I'm really rooting for him, it's such a pity, he more than deserved it. Maybe it will work out in two weeks in Italy," said the former world champion and five-time season winner.
The third-best Austrian was Lukas Greiderer in tenth place, while Thomas Rettenegger, who has been nominated for the Olympics, came twelfth. Mario Seidl ended his successful career, which was also marred by a ban due to abnormal blood values, in 43rd place.
Gruber ninth
The women's triple was won convincingly by Norway's Ida Marie Hagen, who secured the overall World Cup title ahead of schedule with her tenth victory of the season. The best Austrian was 17-year-old Katharina Gruber in ninth place, almost four minutes behind. "It was a brutally tough race, but I felt good. I'm satisfied, I was able to improve a little bit every day," said Gruber. ÖSV top athlete Lisa Hirner was absent due to illness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.