Stefan Rettenegger narrowly misses out on triple victory

World Cup leader Johannes Lamparter finished fifth in the last race before the Olympic Games, behind Germany's triple title defender Vinzenz Geiger and Einar Luraas Oftebro.

Rettenegger, who was clearly in the lead after the ski jumping, successfully defended his top position on the cross-country course for a long time against a group of five pursuers. In the final lap, however, Oftebro set off alone at high speed in pursuit of the Salzburg native, whom he caught up with and overtook on the final climb. At the finish line, the Norwegian was 3.7 seconds ahead.