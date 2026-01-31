"That's treason."
Crazy! US representatives met with Canadian separatists
It's getting more absurd every day: US government officials have apparently met with a group of separatists in the province of Alberta in western Canada to discuss "independence" for the vast region. Even financing is on the table. The move is causing immense excitement in Canada.
According to the Financial Times, Trump officials have met several times with separatists from Alberta who are seeking independence for the province. Three meetings have taken place since April, and another is planned for February.
Another topic of discussion is a credit line of US$500 billion for an independent Alberta. The separatist group Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) is said to be collecting 177,000 signatures for a referendum. APP co-founder Jeff Rath was enthusiastic: "The US supports a free Alberta." The US government played down the reports but did not deny the meetings.
US government confirms talks
A spokesperson for the State Department spoke of routine talks – without any commitments. The White House and the Treasury Department deny any concrete offers. But in Canada, the news is causing a stir. Against the backdrop of US President Trump repeatedly threatening his northern neighbor with annexation, the meetings are particularly explosive.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called for respect for Canada's sovereignty: "I expect that from the US government." David Eby, Premier of British Columbia, called the meetings "treason" (see tweet above). "Asking for help in dividing Canada is unacceptable," he said in Ottawa.
Oil is playing a role again
The separatists are not deterred. The APP campaign to collect signatures is underway. As tensions between Ottawa and Washington grow, the question remains: How far will US support for Alberta's separatists go?
Alberta is an oil-rich province in western Canada that is about the size of Texas. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently stated in an interview with the right-wing television station Real America's Voice that Alberta is a "logical partner for the US."
"They have great resources. The people of Alberta are very independent," he said, adding that he had heard there could be a referendum soon. "The people want sovereignty. They want what the US has." Bessent claimed that Canada would not allow Alberta to build an oil pipeline to the Pacific Ocean, saying, "I think we should let them come to the US."
