Access for seniors
Under pressure from Erna (93), FinanzOnline is being revamped
The Krone report on Grandma Erna (93) is having an impact! A meeting is held in the Yellow Salon at the Ministry of Finance, resulting in a new regulation that makes it easier for thousands of senior citizens to access the tax office.
Sometimes a single case is enough to shake up a system. Grandma Erna, 93 years old, Viennese, mentally alert but digitally overwhelmed, became a symbol of a bureaucracy that ignores the reality of life for many senior citizens: without two-factor authentication such as ID Austria, there is no FinanzOnline and therefore no employee tax assessment without tedious administrative procedures.
"ID Austria on a cell phone? That's simply no longer feasible for my mother," her son Horst Pauer told the "Krone" newspaper. The "Krone" made the case public – and set a rigid regulation in motion.
The report also caused a stir in the Ministry of Finance. There, they recognized that Grandma Erna is not an isolated case. Thousands of older people face the same problem – technically excluded, practically incapacitated. The response was more comprehensive than expected. Laws were amended, regulations changed, and FinanzOnline was technically redesigned. Work has been going on behind the scenes since July.
"Not everyone finds it easy"
The result is now called "free representation." Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) explains: "Not everyone finds it easy to navigate the digital world. With this regulation, we are creating a transparent and secure system for those who need support."
How it works
From now on, private individuals can be represented free of charge in FinanzOnline (www.bmf.gv.at/vertretung) by a trusted person—such as children or close relatives. No payment is required, the rules are clear, and the representation can be revoked at any time. Control remains with the person concerned. All that is required is to fill out and upload a form. The review and activation process takes around three days.
State Secretary for Finance Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP) emphasizes: "We want to take advantage of the opportunities offered by digitalization, but we don't want to leave anyone behind." And: The Minister of Finance and the State Secretary took the opportunity to thank Ms. Erna personally for her input. Or, as the Minister of Finance himself sums it up: "You have made life easier for the whole of Austria."
