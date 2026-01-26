Super youngster Paul Wanner says yes to Austria

Invitation from DFB team manager declined

At national team level, Wanner has only played for Germany so far. After appearances for the U17, U18 and U20 teams, he was also part of the German team that lost to England in the final of the U21 European Championship last summer. However, the attacking player had repeatedly said in the past that he did not want to rush into anything regarding his future with the senior team – and even turned down an invitation from DFB team manager Julian Nagelsmann.