Threatened with a bomb
Styrian man killed in shootout with police
Large-scale operation for the Styrian police on Tuesday night in Kainbach near Graz: A 46-year-old man barricaded himself in his house and exchanged fire with the officers. The man was fatally injured.
A 46-year-old Styrian man triggered a major police operation late on Tuesday evening. Relatives had raised the alarm after the man had threatened them and sent worrying pictures of himself with a firearm. A large contingent of police officers arrived with the support of the SIG (rapid intervention group) and the Cobra special unit.
Officers attempted several times to make contact with the 46-year-old, who apparently has ties to the drug scene. However, he threatened to blow up the house. He then barricaded himself inside the house with a long gun. Hours of efforts to persuade the man to surrender were unsuccessful.
Shot by Cobra
When Cobra officers stormed the house, the Styrian opened fire. The police also fired shots – and hit their target. The emergency doctor, who had been alerted in advance, was immediately on the scene but was unable to save the 46-year-old's life. He died at the scene.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. In addition, the Interior Ministry's investigative unit has launched an investigation into the police's use of weapons.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.