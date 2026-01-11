Slapstick at the World Cup
Crazy! Bobsledder loses all three pushers
What a bizarre mishap at the Bobsleigh World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland: US pilot Kristopher Horn lost all his pushers at the start of the four-man bobsleigh race!
One after the other tumbled into the ice channel in the first few seconds of the race, and in the end Horn had to bring the 210-kilogram four-man bobsleigh and himself safely to the finish line without a brakeman (!).
Horn as an involuntary monobob driver
He managed to do so, because, aware of the loss of his team—consisting of Ryan Rager, Hunter Powell, and Caleb Furnell—he slid from the pilot's position to the back to act as a replacement brakeman himself.
Incidentally, despite Horn's superb driving performance, the bobsleigh he piloted did not make it into the results list: for that, all four occupants of the four-man bobsleigh would have had to be in the bobsleigh when it crossed the finish line...
Treichl and his crew finish fourth
Austria I, with Markus Treichl, Sascha Stepan, Markus Sammer, and Kristian Huber, finished the race in one piece. In the end, they tied for fourth place with Patrick Baumgartner's crew from Italy. The gold medal went to Germany's Adam Ammour. Jakob Mandlbauer from Styria and his team finished in eleventh place.
