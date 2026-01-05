After Amorim's sacking
United plan: Oliver Glasner to come in the summer!
Following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, Manchester United are working on a new plan for the future - with Oliver Glasner as the number one candidate for a fresh start in the summer.
According to the English media, the new INEOS management duo are not in favor of presenting a permanent solution until the summer. Until then, Darren Fletcher is to take over as interim manager and ensure calm at the club.
And then? Oliver Glasner will come. At least that's what the United bosses want. The 51-year-old Austrian has recently shaped Crystal Palace impressively, leading the "Eagles" to FA Cup victory in 2025 and making them one of the most unpleasant opponents in the Premier League. Defensively stable, tactically variable and emotionally charged - Glasner's signature is clearly recognizable.
Internally at United, there is already a debate as to whether Glasner's preferred back three and his often pragmatic approach suit the desired possession soccer at Old Trafford. However, he is credited with greater flexibility compared to Amorim, whose rigidity and public claim to power were ultimately considered to be partly responsible for his failure.
Extension at Crystal Palace unlikely
Another factor: Glasner is said to be thinking about leaving London anyway. The background to this is internal tensions at Palace, particularly in transfer matters. His contract expires in the summer and an extension is considered highly unlikely.
Other candidates on the horizon
In addition to Glasner, other names are being floated for the summer: ex-England coach Gareth Southgate, Kieran McKenna from Ipswich Town, Enzo Maresca despite his recent departure from Chelsea FC and Xavi, who had to leave FC Barcelona in 2024.
United rely on patience this time
One thing is certain: After the hasty move to Amorim in November 2024, when they brought the Portuguese in from Sporting Lisbon in the middle of the season, Manchester United want to keep a cool head this time and take their time to find the right man.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
