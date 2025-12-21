Death in paradise
Costa Rica: Murderer of Austrian woman caught
After the gruesome double murder in Costa Rica - the two victims were an Austrian woman and her German husband - the terrible crime is about to be solved. Four arrests have already been made. The alleged motive for the bloody deed is shocking ...
As reported in detail, the bodies were discovered on the couple's property in Cerros de Quepos, south of the capital San José, at the end of September. According to media reports, the dead - who had gunshot wounds - had been tied up and packed in sacks before being buried in a pit on the property. An anonymous tip from the neighborhood finally put the police on the trail of the crime.
Arrest made
The investigation has been in full swing ever since. On Friday afternoon, the suspected murderer of Manuela D. (57) and her husband Rüdiger S. (60) was arrested.
The prime suspect is a 30-year-old man, as quoted by the media from the press office of the OIJ (Office of Judicial Investigation). The suspect has a criminal record for aggravated robbery and is considered a dangerous offender.
This is an important arrest as it involves two innocent people who were killed in order to obtain their property.
Michael Soto, Direktor der OIJ
"This is an important arrest because it involves two innocent people who were killed in order to obtain their property," said Michael Soto, Director of the OIJ, in a statement. One of the reasons for the crime was probably to seize the land and house belonging to the couple.
Three further arrests
In addition to the 30-year-old suspected murderer, three other people are also likely to be involved in the double murder: a married couple (31 and 33 years old) and a real estate agent (25). The trio is already in custody. They were arrested on October 29.
"It was established that these people had concluded a purchase contract with the Austrian-German couple, but had not made the down payment. Another motive for the murder is the unlawful appropriation of the property, including the house," the OIJ announced at the time.
Property in popular vacation region
The victims had bought a property in the town of Cerros de Quepos in the popular vacation region of Puntarenas around two years ago. According to official information, the victims used their finca near the famous Manuel Antonio National Park as a second home.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
