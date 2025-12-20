Vorteilswelt
Styrian saves ÖSV

Hütter celebrates first win of the season in Val d’Isere

Nachrichten
20.12.2025 05:01
Conny Hütter won the downhill in Val d'Isere.
Conny Hütter won the downhill in Val d'Isere.(Bild: GEPA)

Cornelia Hütter has claimed her first victory of the season in the downhill in Val d'Isere. The Styrian relegated the German Kira Weidle (+0.26) to second place on Saturday, with the American Lindsey Vonn (+0.35) in third. With her victory, Hütter saved the ÖSV team from a debacle, as she is the only Austrian to make it into the top 10. 

  Sofia Goggia, who was twice the fastest in training, only finished eighth after a clear intermediate best time due to a serious mistake in the middle section. Hütter was able to celebrate in the end, albeit unexpectedly. "I don't know where I got this good run from. I have to find out first. The last two days have taken their toll on my nerves," said Hütter, referring to problems in training. In the race, she "didn't make any mistakes and pulled it off well from top to bottom."

The result:

Vonn on the podium again
Weidle led the way with bib number one. Vonn took her usual risks, but one too many mistakes prevented her from setting the best time. "I did well in the middle section, but unfortunately made a big mistake at the bottom. I was way too far out there," Vonn complained on ORF. The US-American was nevertheless delighted with her third podium in the third downhill of the season. "I'm back on the podium and have defended the red jersey. That's a good thing. And I know that the basic speed is right."

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn(Bild: EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo)

Right after the American, Hütter took the lead after a spirited run. Skier after skier then failed to match the Styrian's best time. Even top favorite Goggia. The Italian had a scary moment in the middle section with a clear intermediate best time. After a "hit" on her skis, she lost her balance and was only able to artistically prevent a fall. The mistake cost her a second and in the end she was only able to finish eighth, 62 hundredths behind.

Cornelia Hütter
Cornelia Hütter(Bild: AFP/APA/Jeff PACHOUD)

Other ÖSV women back
Apart from Hütter, the race was disappointing for the ÖSV women. Magdalena Egger, who finished second in St. Moritz, had to learn the hard way this time. The Vorarlberg native went off the ideal line several times in the middle section and finished outside the top 20. The second-best Austrian was Nina Ortlieb in eleventh place.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

