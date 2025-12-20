Hütter celebrates first win of the season in Val d’Isere

Vonn on the podium again

Weidle led the way with bib number one. Vonn took her usual risks, but one too many mistakes prevented her from setting the best time. "I did well in the middle section, but unfortunately made a big mistake at the bottom. I was way too far out there," Vonn complained on ORF. The US-American was nevertheless delighted with her third podium in the third downhill of the season. "I'm back on the podium and have defended the red jersey. That's a good thing. And I know that the basic speed is right."