Bundesliga voices
Anger and anger: “It’s actually a scandal”
After the 2-1 defeat against Hartberg, emotions ran high for WSG Tirol coach Philipp Semlic. He was shown the red card in injury time of the first half. His player David Kubatta was also sent off. "What happened at the penalty is actually a bit of a scandal." Here are all the Bundesliga votes from Saturday's games ...
In the sixth minute of stoppage time against Hartberg, Yannick Vötter was shown a yellow card for a foul. The decision really upset the Tyroleans: defender David Kubatta reacted with a "windshield wiper" gesture towards the referee and was shown a straight red. But that was not all: WSG coach Philipp Semlic commented loudly on the exclusion and was also sent to the stands a few moments later with a straight red. As a result, the Tyroleans not only had to play the second half short-handed, but also without their head coach.
Semlic: "... , is actually a bit of a scandal"
Semlic was still very annoyed after the game. "It's very annoying what happened. We feel we were clearly disadvantaged by several decisions. We weren't the only ones to blame for the defeat, the refereeing team also played their part in us leaving the pitch as losers. What many referees don't understand is that they can completely influence a game with small wrong decisions so that it goes the other way. Before Kubatta's red, it was a very clear foul on Müller, which everyone saw and where emotions then boiled over. I'm 100 percent convinced that if we play with eleven players, we'll leave the pitch as winners. And what happened with the penalty is actually a bit of a scandal."
"There is no more blatantly wrong decision in the organization"
Semlic continued: "If you want to bring on three players and one of them can't come on because he has to fix his tape, and I send him on after a ten-second delay - as far as I know, the rules state that a player can only be brought on during an interruption. And it's precisely this player Fridrikas who then stands alone at the front, because he was sent in by the referee, and takes the penalty. There is no more blatantly wrong decision in the organization. Unfortunately, these situations completely influenced the game and decided it at the end of the day. The referees have to wear this shoe, if someone wants to explain something else to me, then good night. The red card for Kubatta was definitely too harsh. I deliberately took the yellow card because I wanted to point out that it was a blatantly wrong decision. I then said to the yellow card: 'Congratulations', without emotion, then I see the red card, I don't understand that."
David Kubatta (WSG Tirol player) said after the final whistle: "I said to the referee at the free-kick decision: 'That's sick. Red is absolutely incomprehensible to me."
Manfred Schmid (Hartberg coach) said of the match: "It was an extremely difficult game, we made it difficult for ourselves once again by going 1-0 up, but then turned the game around. That shows that we've learned. Heil turned the game around for us. I can't understand the criticism of the referee. I saw a referee who let the game flow, but on both sides. The penalty was justified in my opinion. I can't say anything about the red card."
Reactions to GAK - LASK (1:2):
Ferdinand Feldhofer (GAK coach): "The defeat hurts, but I think we performed more than decently. But we gave away Christmas presents too early, rewarded ourselves with the equalizer and then once again didn't defend one hundred percent. LASK's run is no coincidence, there's some class there. We've now lost to two title contenders (Sturm and LASK, please note), but we mustn't forget that our aim was not to start the spring in last place. I'm very positive about the development of the team. Also how the players have developed individually."
Dietmar Kühbauer (LASK coach): "I'm very happy about a fully deserved win. We missed the chance to score the third goal after going 2-1 up. The opportunities would have been there. Huge praise to the team, it never gets easier after a series like this. They managed it well for months. I never thought we'd be up there at the end of the fall season."
Reactions to SV Ried - SCR Altach (3:0):
Maximilian Senft (Ried coach): "I think the game started out in such a way that we defended very well and didn't concede anything against an in-form Altach team and had one or two chances in front of goal. Thanks to the goal just before half-time, we went into the break with a good feeling. We then set our sights high for the second half and maintained a mix of fighting and playful means. I also have to compliment the team for keeping their cool in a heated game. It was a commanding, deserved win at home. You could call it the culmination of a strong fall. But I know that there's still more in the team, so I'm looking forward to us teasing that out."
Fabio Ingolitsch (Altach coach): "Of course we would have imagined the end of the year differently, we all felt the expected difficult game. Ried beat us with the weapons they had, which they used impressively. We had very little to offer in return, which is why we left the pitch as deserved losers. If there was an explanation, soccer would be very simple, it's not easy to put in a top performance every week, but they are professional players and have to try. Ried were well prepared and we didn't find the means to defend against them, especially from set-pieces, and the first goal we conceded was the result of a cross. That's why it wasn't enough. Massombo's exclusion was the last straw."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
