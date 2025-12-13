Anger and anger: “It’s actually a scandal”

"There is no more blatantly wrong decision in the organization"

Semlic continued: "If you want to bring on three players and one of them can't come on because he has to fix his tape, and I send him on after a ten-second delay - as far as I know, the rules state that a player can only be brought on during an interruption. And it's precisely this player Fridrikas who then stands alone at the front, because he was sent in by the referee, and takes the penalty. There is no more blatantly wrong decision in the organization. Unfortunately, these situations completely influenced the game and decided it at the end of the day. The referees have to wear this shoe, if someone wants to explain something else to me, then good night. The red card for Kubatta was definitely too harsh. I deliberately took the yellow card because I wanted to point out that it was a blatantly wrong decision. I then said to the yellow card: 'Congratulations', without emotion, then I see the red card, I don't understand that."