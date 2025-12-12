Application for release
Benko also appeals against second fraud verdict
René Benko's defense lawyers will also appeal against the second verdict for fraudulent crida. His lawyer Norbert Wess also wants his client to be released.
The fallen financial juggler was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 months conditional and an unconditional fine of 4320 euros. However, this was only a partial conviction for two of eleven luxury watches and four pairs of cufflinks and a loss of around 100,000 euros - in the other points, however, there was an acquittal.
Wess said on Friday that his client had been acquitted on "three quarters" of the charges. An appeal for annulment and an appeal will be lodged.
Acquittal for wife
Wife Nathalie Benko was acquitted of the charge of fraudulent crida in the case concerning a safe set up at a relative's house, in which the watches, cash and jewelry were located. The judge ruled that it could not be proven beyond doubt that the safe in question had been purchased in order to conceal assets from creditors.
It was already the second verdict against the 48-year-old; at the end of October, René Benko received a non-appealable 24-month unconditional sentence. An appeal has also been lodged against this verdict. Benko is therefore still in custody.
Application for release next week
The prosecuting economic and corruption public prosecutor's office had previously argued that there was a risk of the offense being committed, but Wess now intends to submit another application for release next week. These had previously been rejected by the magistrate in Vienna and the former real estate tycoon has been behind bars since January 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.