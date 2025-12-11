After USA trip
ÖFB team has decided on World Cup quarters
The Austrian national soccer team will pitch its tents on the US West Coast during the World Cup group stage next summer.
"We have made the fundamental decision that we want to stay in California," confirmed Bernhard Neuhold, Managing Director of ÖFB Wirtschaftsbetriebe GmbH, on Thursday after returning from a research trip lasting several days. The exact team quarters will be finalized by mid-January.
The Austrians will play their first group match against Jordan on June 16 (June 17, 6 a.m. CEST) in Santa Clara, south of San Francisco. This will be followed by longer trips to Dallas for the match against Argentina (June 22, 19 CEST) and Kansas City for the match against Algeria (June 28, 4 CEST). According to Neuhold, the heat that might prevail in the interior of the country in summer would have been an argument against staying close to these two host cities.
ÖFB delegation inspects west coast
In the days following the group draw in Washington on December 5, the ÖFB delegation led by team manager Ralf Rangnick therefore concentrated on destinations in California with a more favorable climate. "We've only been traveling on the west coast," reported Neuhold. The managing director did not want to reveal any details. "Other associations are also looking for arrangements. It's a very important and delicate phase. The Team Base Camp has great relevance."
FIFA will award the contracts on January 16. Bookings outside of the catalog offered by the world governing body are possible until January 7 - and according to Neuhold, are also an option for the Football Association.
Basecamp only for group phase
FIFA's basic idea is that the fixed team accommodation should only be used in the group phase. In the knockout phase, the teams should travel directly from one venue to the next ("follow your venue"). The ÖFB also wants to follow this principle. "The plan is to dissolve the team base camp on June 27," said Neuhold. Special cases could include possible round of 16 matches in California.
As group winners, the Austrians would continue in Miami, as runners-up in Los Angeles. If they finish third in the group, Atlanta, Seattle, Santa Clara, Vancouver and Kansas City again are a number of possible venues for the first knockout round. "The advantage of Kansas is that it's relatively central," said Neuhold. In this respect, the onward journey would at least not be excessively long if the team were to progress.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
