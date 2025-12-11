ÖFB team has decided on World Cup quarters

The Austrians will play their first group match against Jordan on June 16 (June 17, 6 a.m. CEST) in Santa Clara, south of San Francisco. This will be followed by longer trips to Dallas for the match against Argentina (June 22, 19 CEST) and Kansas City for the match against Algeria (June 28, 4 CEST). According to Neuhold, the heat that might prevail in the interior of the country in summer would have been an argument against staying close to these two host cities.