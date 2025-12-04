ÖHB women lose to defending champions France

Austria's women's handball team suffered an expected 17:29 (12:14) defeat against France at the start of the World Championship main round. However, the ÖHB team put in an ambitious performance against the defending champions in Rotterdam, just as they had against the Netherlands two days earlier, even if it was not enough against the pace and class of the French in the second half. The team will be hoping for more points after the "bonus game" against Tunisia on Saturday (3.30 pm).