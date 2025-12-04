Handball World Championship
ÖHB women lose to defending champions France
Austria's women's handball team suffered an expected 17:29 (12:14) defeat against France at the start of the World Championship main round. However, the ÖHB team put in an ambitious performance against the defending champions in Rotterdam, just as they had against the Netherlands two days earlier, even if it was not enough against the pace and class of the French in the second half. The team will be hoping for more points after the "bonus game" against Tunisia on Saturday (3.30 pm).
Austria got off to a courageous start and exploited the French team's mistakes and passivity to the full. After two saves by Lena Ivancok, Red-White-Red even made it 5:1 in the ninth minute and virtually forced the French time-out. The opponents were obviously shaken awake, as they equalized for the first time six minutes later (6:6/15th).
The French were now much more aggressive in defense, more varied in attack and generally more dynamic from then on, establishing the expected dominance and taking the lead for the first time at 10:9 in the 21st minute. However, Austria remained stubborn and did not let the home favorites get away by more than two goals until the 34th minute.
Completely different picture in the second half
However, it took Ana Pandza and Co. seven minutes to score their first goal after the restart, and by the 40th minute France had already built up a five-goal lead and did not relinquish the advantage. Austria held firm, however, and caused their opponents problems until the start of the final quarter of an hour thanks to their tenacious defensive work and Ivancok's continued strength in goal.
With a better scoring rate - only five goals were scored after the break - a more pleasing result would have been possible, but the team's strength waned against the three-time world champions in the final period. At least they could take credit for the fact that France had to settle for far fewer than 42 goals for the first time in the tournament.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
