Police operation at the polytechnic school in Herzogenburg in the district of St. Pölten: A 14-year-old had threatened to kill several female classmates. "The words were so clear that they had to be taken seriously", according to the Education Directorate. The municipality of Lichtenwörth also experienced anxious minutes two weeks ago - a 14-year-old former pupil is said to have made a threat against the local school.