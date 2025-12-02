Large-scale police operation
Police operation at the polytechnic school in Herzogenburg in the district of St. Pölten: A 14-year-old had threatened to kill several female classmates. "The words were so clear that they had to be taken seriously", according to the Education Directorate. The municipality of Lichtenwörth also experienced anxious minutes two weeks ago - a 14-year-old former pupil is said to have made a threat against the local school.
The teenager was immediately suspended from school on Monday shortly after the incident. School psychologists are on site to support the shocked pupils and their classmates. According to "Krone" information, he is said to have threatened to kill several girls - with words that "must be taken very seriously" according to the Education Directorate.
The principal filed a complaint after being informed of the incident. The accused was released and the public prosecutor's office is investigating the case.
Ex-pupil threatened teacher with death
On 18 November, the small community of Lichtenwörth in Lower Austria experienced similar anxiety when a 14-year-old made a specific threat against the local school. The incident triggered a large-scale operation and the boy was eventually located in the Wiener Neustadt area.
The 14-year-old is no stranger to the police. In October, he and a 15-year-old accomplice committed a robbery at a petrol station in Wiener Neustadt. A few days after the crime, the younger boy handed himself in to the police and confessed to the robbery.
Both youths were initially taken to Wiener Neustadt prison. After 14 days in custody, they were released on conditional release.
