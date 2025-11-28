House search at Selenskyj’s office boss

Next confidant in his sights

Another confidant of Zelenskyi, head of office Jermak, is now the focus of investigations by SAPO and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). His companion Timur Mindich has already had his house searched. Jermak is not only regarded as Zelensky's right-hand man, he is also one of the most influential men in the country and is repeatedly referred to as an eminence grise who pulls the strings in the background. He is also the central figure in the ongoing negotiations with the USA over an end to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.