Tree falls on overhead line: S-Bahn evacuated!
The snow also caused problems in Tyrol on Wednesday - specifically on the Brenner line! A tree fell onto the overhead line there in the morning. A suburban train was "stranded" in impassable terrain. The train set had to be evacuated with the help of the fire department. Passengers then had to walk around 1.2 kilometers on foot.
A tree fell onto the ÖBB overhead line between Steinach and Brenner at around 6.45 a.m. on Wednesday morning due to the snow load. The line has been interrupted since then - a rail replacement service has been set up.
Train stranded on the open track
At the time, an S-Bahn train was traveling there - it was stranded in the section without power. On open track, in impassable terrain - there was nowhere near enough to get to it with vehicles.
"The train set had to be evacuated with the help of the fire department," explains ÖBB press spokesman Christoph Gasser-Mair in response to an inquiry from Krone. The remote location and the snow made the operation more difficult.
They then walked along the tracks for around 1.2 kilometers to a location that could be reached by vehicle.
Feuerwehr-Einsatzleiter Andreas Jenewein
"There were four passengers and the train crew on board," explains fire department operations manager Andreas Jenewein. "They then walked along the tracks for around 1.2 kilometers to a place that could be reached by vehicles," continued Jenewein. From there, the uninjured passengers were then taken to Steinach am Brenner station.
Duration of the closure still unclear
The ÖBB disruption teams are in action and the repair work is ongoing, according to ÖBB spokesperson Gasser-Mair. It is still unclear when the line in the rear Wipptal can be reopened. However, the line will probably remain closed until at least Wednesday afternoon, it was said.
Another overhead line was damaged on Tuesday evening between Steinach and Innsbruck. Only one track is currently available in this area. As a result, some of the local trains are also canceled for the time being and are being operated as rail replacement services.
