Kummer: “The weather is finished for me!”

It all sounds very positive, what you're saying. And actually not at all sad or angry, as some people outlined after you left ORF.

I'm grateful for the 31 years I've been able to work for a company. This job is a privilege that depends on a lot of people giving it the thumbs up or down. You also have to be aware that I haven't had a permanent position for many decades, only annual contracts. Occasionally a two-year contract. That means I knew my expiration date every year at Christmas - which of course wasn't fun over the decades when you're always wondering whether your contract will be extended or not. But you also came to terms with it. And this gratitude prevails, because it is a privilege to be able to do this job. You can't say I want to become a popular presenter now. That's something that happens on an energetic level, something resonates with you, or not. This vibration seems to have come across to me, I'm very grateful for that and I'm looking forward to everything that comes my way. And there are currently a lot of offers in the room that I haven't even had time to look at or talk to yet. Precisely because I don't get around to it due to all the work.