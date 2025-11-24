Scam with popular Tonie children’s audio games

"It's disgusting," complains one Tyrolean mother. "At the moment, the Christmas Tonie figures are being bought empty in the stores and then resold for three times as much on platforms like willhaben or ebay. That's not allowed!" Tonies are small figures that you can use to listen to radio plays. The Tyrolean is very familiar with these figures; her children are four and ten years old. The mother reports that the Tonie company sometimes makes limited editions and "four minutes after they go on sale, they are sold out and twenty minutes later on willhaben - at twice the price."