The police were at the door because of a change of school

Education Directorate explains charges

The Education Directorate opposes this and remains strict: "Parents and guardians must expect to be reported to the police if the child is absent for more than three days without justification - i.e. if neither pupils nor parents contact the school." The report is made by the Linz school directly to the responsible district administrative authority. "In the case of the Reiter family, there were such violations of compulsory school attendance." Lukas was neither actually ill nor excused for the entire absence.