Reported twice
The police were at the door because of a change of school
Because little Lukas (6 years old at the time) needed an integration class, a young family moved. However, as the autistic boy was on sick leave during the transition phase, there were reports that got lost in the chaos. This almost led to an escalation with the authorities.
"He was so looking forward to it, but after the first day Lukas said: 'Mom, this isn't the right school'," says Silke Reiter (29). Despite the promise that there was an integration class for the autistic boy in the south of Linz, this was not the case. An odyssey began in the fall of 2024.
Rash relocation
"I confronted the principal, announced that I would find another school for Lukas and put my son on sick leave," says the mother. No sooner said than done: VS Gallneukirchen welcomed the boy (6) with open arms into the integration class there. "But we moved there in a hurry. It was chaotic," says the Linz native.
After four weeks, the boy started in Gallneukirchen and immediately felt at home. All's well that ends well? Not at all, because the mother was reported twice during the transition phase - for refusing to go to school. "Unfortunately, these letters got lost in the shuffle," she regrets.
Police at the door
Then, in spring 2025, the blue miracle: "I was on maternity leave after the birth of my second child when the police suddenly turned up at the door and wanted to take me away," says the Upper Austrian. Fortunately, it was only a brief scare, as the officers showed understanding and the woman did not have to go into alternative custody.
The low three-figure sum was quickly paid, but the anger runs deep. "We were wrongly promised an integration class - and then there are reports while the child is on sick leave," says grandma Karoline (55).
Education Directorate explains charges
The Education Directorate opposes this and remains strict: "Parents and guardians must expect to be reported to the police if the child is absent for more than three days without justification - i.e. if neither pupils nor parents contact the school." The report is made by the Linz school directly to the responsible district administrative authority. "In the case of the Reiter family, there were such violations of compulsory school attendance." Lukas was neither actually ill nor excused for the entire absence.
