Town suffers price shock: 24,000 euros for water!

Criticism of fixed charges: Barracks pay the same as pensioners

Contractually, the municipality is the sole point of contact for the association. It had to collect the new fee from households. The fact that the flat rate is the same for everyone is particularly controversial. The barracks therefore pay the same annual amount as a single minimum pensioner. This is precisely where Schaberl's criticism comes in. For him, the disparity between high fixed charges and water costs cannot be justified. "Large consumers benefit, small consumers pay the bill," he says. Nevertheless, the new regulations were approved by a majority.