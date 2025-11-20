For two cubic meters
Town suffers price shock: 24,000 euros for water!
Fixed fees instead of fairness? In the dispute over the new tariff regulations, the Burgenland municipality of Eltendorf feels that it is being treated unequally by the Unteres Lafnitztal water association and has now announced its withdrawal from the association following an exorbitant bill.
The municipality of Eltendorf and subsequently 226 of the 400 households are to pay 23,865.60 euros to the water board for two cubic meters of water. The reason for this is a new tariff regulation, which was decided by a majority in the association on the recommendation of the Court of Audit. It stipulates that every household must pay a fixed basic fee - regardless of whether it draws water on an ongoing basis or, like Eltendorf, is only connected to the network via the emergency supply.
"This dimension is out of all proportion, there has to be an end somewhere," says Mayor Christian Schaberl. For him, the new regulation is a deliberate attempt to put pressure on water cooperatives and monopolize the water price.
Eltendorf has been a member of the water association for almost three decades, but covers almost all of its needs through its own water cooperative. A lot has been invested in its infrastructure: new pumps, modern pipes and an elevated tank, financed by solidarity contributions from the residents. The emergency supply was previously provided by the association and was billed exclusively according to actual consumption. Schaberl thought this was appropriate.
Only 125 cubic meters of water in five years
In five years, the municipality only needed 125 cubic meters of water - less than a four-person household needs in a year. The new tariff regulations have changed this system. It is no longer the amount of water used that counts, but the number of households. For each of the 226 affected connections, an additional 105.60 euros per year will now be charged. The fact that only two cubic meters of water were needed this year to flush the pipes from the emergency supply is irrelevant.
Large consumers benefit, small consumers pay the bill.
Bürgermeister Christian Schaberl
Criticism of fixed charges: Barracks pay the same as pensioners
Contractually, the municipality is the sole point of contact for the association. It had to collect the new fee from households. The fact that the flat rate is the same for everyone is particularly controversial. The barracks therefore pay the same annual amount as a single minimum pensioner. This is precisely where Schaberl's criticism comes in. For him, the disparity between high fixed charges and water costs cannot be justified. "Large consumers benefit, small consumers pay the bill," he says. Nevertheless, the new regulations were approved by a majority.
An average household in Austria pays around 400 euros a year for water. In Eltendorf, the figure is around 300 euros despite the new charge. For Schaberl, however, this remains problematic. This is precisely why water cooperatives exist: to provide good, regional water at a reasonable price.
Eltendorfdraws the consequences and leaves the water association
Eltendorf has now drawn the consequences: The municipality has left the water association, making an emergency supply history. At the same time, an administrative complaint is being prepared. Schaberl speaks of "robber baron methods in the Unteres Lafnitztal water association" and therefore no longer wants to accept this form of burden.
