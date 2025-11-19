Death list at school and boy who came with a knife

Threat in St. Pölten

Meanwhile, a teenager who allegedly threatened to go on a killing spree at a secondary school in St. Pölten is still in custody. This was confirmed by the St. Pölten public prosecutor's office on Wednesday morning in response to an inquiry by the "Krone" newspaper. The 16-year-old had mentioned to classmates that he wanted to kill certain people. There is said to have been a kind of "death list". The boy is said to have psychological problems.