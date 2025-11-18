Surprise visit
Cristiano Ronaldo meets with Donald Trump!
Surprise visit to the White House! None other than soccer world star Cristiano Ronaldo is a guest of US President Donald Trump - together with Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince. The meeting is due to take place on Tuesday (today) at 5pm.
In a recent interview with presenter Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said that he would like to meet with Trump to talk to him about world peace. "He is one of the people who can help change the world. One of the most important people is the US President. If we can help each other to achieve this," said Ronaldo.
And indeed: the meeting is scheduled just a few weeks after the interview was published.
"Important diplomatic event"
According to consistent media reports, the exchange will be about international relations, the Abraham Accord and mutual investments between the two countries, among other things. The meeting is described as an "important diplomatic event". Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman returns to the United States for the first time in seven years.
Ronaldo last played in the USA twelve years ago. His last game there was on August 2, 2014 at Michigan Stadium. Ronaldo is now the figurehead of the Saudi Pro League and has been under contract with Al-Nassr since January 2023. This club is owned by the state fund PIF (Public Investment Fund).
Ronaldo has already made diplomatic efforts in recent months. In July, for example, Trump was presented with a jersey signed by Ronaldo bearing the words "For President Donald J. Trump, play for peace".
Ronaldo will take part in the 2026 World Cup with the Portuguese national team, which will be held in the USA and elsewhere.
