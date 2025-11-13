ATP Masters in Turin
3rd win in 3rd match! Alcaraz also beats Musetti
The Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has made it to the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in Turin with three wins in three matches and thus secured first place in the tennis world rankings until the end of the year!
The 22-year-old beat the Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6:4, 6:1 on Thursday and can therefore no longer be displaced from the top position in the ATP rankings this year. Australian Alex de Minaur is also in the semi-finals of the season-ending tournament.
"That was an important goal for me!"
"I'm really happy with the match and the level I played at today. I'm very happy to finish the year in first place. That was an important goal for me," said Alcaraz, who also benefited from Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban during the season.
Even if he successfully defends his title in Italy, Italy's exceptional rider has no chance of catching up with his long-standing Spanish rival. For Alcaraz, this is the second time since 2022 that he is the world number one at the end of the year. Back then, at the age of 19, he was the first male teenager in tennis history to storm to the top.
Alex de Minaur booked his ticket to the semi-finals
Alex de Minaur also punched his ticket to the semi-finals in the Jimmy Connors group by beating Alcaraz after beating the American Taylor Fritz 7:6(3), 6:3. De Minaur will now play Sinner, while Alcaraz will face either Alexander Zverev or Felix Auger-Aliassime. For last year's finalist Fritz and Musetti, who stood in for the ailing Novak Djokovic, the season-ending tournament for the top eight professionals with prize money of 15.5 million dollars is over.
