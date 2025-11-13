Judge rules on sick leave in Liechtenstein

Two days of hearings with eleven and six rulings respectively

A curiosity occurred in the case of S. at the end of February 2024: At that time, files were taken from her at the BVwG. Reason: a foreseeable longer period of sick leave. During this sick leave, however, the judge found time to pursue her part-time job. The President of the Administrative Court in Liechtenstein confirmed to the "Krone" that S. was one of five judges who attended the sessions on both March 15 and April 5, 2024. At the time, the five judges, who usually meet every four to six weeks, handed down eleven and six judgments respectively.