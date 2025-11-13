"Construction site justice"
Judge rules on sick leave in Liechtenstein
Curious news from part-time work in the judiciary: anyone who has called in sick at the Austrian Federal Administrative Court is able to adjudicate at the Administrative Court of the Principality of Liechtenstein. The "Krone" knows the details.
With 620 employees, Austria's Federal Administrative Court (BVwG) is the largest court in the country. 220 posts are reserved for judges, and some of these judges have an approved part-time job. This includes Ms. S., who has also worked at the Administrative Court of the Principality of Liechtenstein since 2013.
A job that seems quite lucrative: according to the Liechtenstein Remuneration Act, part-time judges receive an attendance fee of 1,200 francs (1,297 euros) for a full day. The case fees amount to CHF 2100 (EUR 2270), which includes the study of files, the preparation of the hearing, the presentation of the case and the issuing of decisions. Those who get involved can therefore earn a considerable amount of money.
Two days of hearings with eleven and six rulings respectively
A curiosity occurred in the case of S. at the end of February 2024: At that time, files were taken from her at the BVwG. Reason: a foreseeable longer period of sick leave. During this sick leave, however, the judge found time to pursue her part-time job. The President of the Administrative Court in Liechtenstein confirmed to the "Krone" that S. was one of five judges who attended the sessions on both March 15 and April 5, 2024. At the time, the five judges, who usually meet every four to six weeks, handed down eleven and six judgments respectively.
How can it be that a judge in Austria is on sick leave and dispenses justice in Liechtenstein? The Federal Administrative Court reports: At the end of February 2024, Judge S. had only been assigned a small single-digit number of cases, which had only been assigned to her shortly before. After that, a temporary ban on the allocation of new cases was imposed, as is customary. However, while on sick leave, S. had "not only made some decisions on proceedings that were already pending at the time" in Liechtenstein, but also at the Federal Administrative Court in Vienna.
Incidentally: Immediately after the sick leave, on May 1, 2024, S. was promoted by its President. In Austria.
