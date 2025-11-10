Perpetrator bites: police officer of the year accused

After this sentence, a wild scuffle broke out. During which the officer is said to have punched the burglar in the face. At least that's what he said after a spectacular pursuit by the police, which even forced train services on the western line to be paralyzed. "He approached me and attacked me head-on. He hit me twice in the face with his right fist," said the 22-year-old, who also told the police that he had only been there to mow the lawn.