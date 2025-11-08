Ferencvaros fans scandal: Interior Minister counters

Pyro flares on the train

In a letter to Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who had described the action as "outrageous and scandalous", Karner now countered: "On October 23, 2025, the Austrian police were called to assess the situation in coordination with the Hungarian authorities due to perceived incidents on Hungarian territory at the Hegyeshalom border station. The fans of the soccer club Ferencvarosi TC, who were traveling on a special train in the direction of Salzburg, were found on site. It was discovered that pyrotechnic material was being carried and used several times during the journey."