“We fear the end of Swarovski in Tyrol”

"The Swarovskians may soon no longer exist here." This is the opinion of someone who has been with the company for more than 20 years and, as Chairman of the Works Council, has had to announce one piece of bad news after another to his colleagues for years. Patrick Hamberger doesn't want to hide his frustration and anger: "We still had 6500 employees in 2007. Since then, things have been going downhill at our production site. That has demoralized many of us." The news of another 400 job cuts was no longer a big surprise for the workers.