Visa despite sham marriage: revelation has repercussions
The "Krone" report about an Afghan woman who was granted a residence permit in Austria despite suspicions of a sham marriage has now had political repercussions. On All Saints' Day, FPÖ Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz was the first to respond - and identified "an open invitation for social parasites". However, the Ministry of the Interior referred to the Styrian provincial administration ...
A Syrian refugee had - as reported - met his future wife on the Internet. And the first time they met in person, they married according to Islamic law. The 20-year-old traveled illegally first to his home country and then on to Afghanistan. A visa for the 26-year-old newlyweds was then promptly applied for in Austria - and approved. Although the immigration police found a "marriage of residence".
Syrians "obviously not exposed to any danger"
The "Krone" report raised the ire of the FPÖ in particular. They identified a "total failure of the asylum system". Schnedlitz sharply criticized the fact that the Syrian was able to travel "unhindered" to his home country, from which he had fled - this showed that he was "obviously not exposed to any danger". The liberal general called for the Syrian's asylum status to be revoked and "for him and his fictitious wife to be deported immediately".
It was a scandal that the responsible authorities had ignored the assessment of the immigration police - the warning of their own officials had not been taken seriously, Schedlitz added.
However, in response to an inquiry by the "Krone" newspaper, the Ministry of the Interior stated on Saturday: "The granting of a residence permit in accordance with the Settlement and Residence Act was carried out by Governor Mario Kunasek and the Styrian provincial administration headed by him." Reference was therefore made to the responsibility of the liberal-governed federal state ...
Ministry wants to investigate
The Federal Ministry of the Interior also announced an investigation into the case: "The enforcement of the Settlement and Residence Act requires precise and responsible action in order to protect the rule of law. Whether and how these parameters were adhered to by Governor Mario Kunasek and the Styrian provincial administration will now be investigated by the Ministry of the Interior."
FPÖ provincial governor also reacts
Finally, the Styrian government also said that it wanted to examine the case closely. The governor thanked the "Krone" for uncovering this grievance - and he reacted immediately. His office said: "If the Styrian provincial authorities are responsible, Governor Kunasek will instruct the relevant department to examine the withdrawal of the residence permit today!"
