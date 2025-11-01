Visa despite sham marriage: revelation has repercussions

Syrians "obviously not exposed to any danger"

The "Krone" report raised the ire of the FPÖ in particular. They identified a "total failure of the asylum system". Schnedlitz sharply criticized the fact that the Syrian was able to travel "unhindered" to his home country, from which he had fled - this showed that he was "obviously not exposed to any danger". The liberal general called for the Syrian's asylum status to be revoked and "for him and his fictitious wife to be deported immediately".